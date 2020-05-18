COVID-19: Mumbai sees more than 1,500 new cases in a day

Mumbai's count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 20,000 mark as both the city and the state recorded the highest daily count of cases on Sunday. While Mumbai reported 1,595 new cases, Maharashtra had 2,347 new cases taking its total count up to 33,053.

The number of total cumulative cases in Mumbai city is now 20,150 while the number of total cumulative deaths in the city is 734.

State health department officials said that among the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra, 24,161 are still being treated while 7,688 patients have been discharged till date after a full recovery. Civic officials stated that among the new cases reported in the city, 590 had tested positive between May 10-14 and were added to the tally on Sunday. However, even without those cases, Mumbai has the highest count of cases reported in a single day.

Maharashtra reported 63 deaths taking the toll up to 1,198 cases. State health officials said that 38 of these deaths were from Mumbai, nine from Pune, six from Aurangabad, three from Solapur, three from Raigad and one each from Thane, Panvel, Latur and Amravati. According to the officials, 34 of them were senior citizens while seven of them were less than 40 years old, and 41 of these patients were suffering from other ailments. Till date, more than 2.7 lakh samples have been tested across the state.

Despite stringent conditions of lockdown, cases in Dharavi continued to grow and on Sunday, 44 new cases were reported in the area, which included five cases from Matunga Labour camp and four cases from 90 Feet Road. While Dharavi now has 1,242 confirmed cases, Mahim reported six new cases and Dadar had five new case which included two six-year-old girls from a residential society.

