COVID-19: Mumbai sees spike in growth rate again

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The state reported more than 14,000 fresh cases for the second consecutive day as the recovery rate dropped a little more on Thursday as taking the total tally to 7.33 lakh cases. While Mumbai reported more than 1,300 new cases, the number of fatalities remained low with 30 deaths.

State health department officials said that Pune continued to have the highest count with 2,591 cases followed by Mumbai with 1,350. Other districts with a higher count include Nagpur with 1,238 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 1,085 and Nashik with 959.

Districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, however, reported comparatively fewer cases. Barring Thane with 421 and Navi Mumbai with 405, all other districts had fewer than 300 cases each.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 72.46 per cent and while 9,136 patients were discharged from the state, 834 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. While Mumbai's recovery rate was steady at 81 per cent, the doubling rate dropped to 86 days. Currently, there are 1.78 lakh COVID-19 patients who are being treated and while more than 46,000 of them are in Pune, 20,233 are in Thane and 19,463 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state also dropped marginally to 3.2 per cent and till date, there have been 23,444 COVID-related deaths and 327 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 355 COVID-related deaths reported in the state with Pune leading with 47 deaths followed by Nagpur with 36. While 31 deaths were reported in Nanded and Nashik each, there were 27 in Kolhapur and 18 in Solapur.

Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 236 occurred in the last 48 hours while 83 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 30 deaths, 27 patients were suffering from other ailments while 21 deaths involved senior citizens.

After a marginal rise, the city's daily growth rate increased to 0.81 per cent as the total count now stands at 1.4 lakh cases. Nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and six wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a spike, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.57 per cent followed by R North and R South wards.

While K West, R Central and R South wards have more than 1,000 cases each, three wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P South and on Thursday, there were three new cases in Dharavi, 30 in Dadar and 15 cases in Mahim.

7,18,711

Total No. of cases in maharashtra

1,854 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

28 No. of deaths in city today

(22 patients were suffering from other ailments while 22 were senior citizens)

776 patients Recovered and discharged in city today

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news