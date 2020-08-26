COVID-19: Mumbai sees the lowest daily count in months

With just 587 cases, Mumbai reported the lowest count in the last couple of months on Tuesday. Meanwhile, with more than 10,000 fresh cases, the state's tally crossed seven lakh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as its recovery rate continued to rise steadily.

While the city has been reporting around 1,000 cases every day, civic officials feel that Tuesday's low count is an exception and are expecting to see a spike in the coming days. "There is a downward trend in the number of new cases we are seeing. However, a low count like 587 is exceptional and we are keeping a close watch on the situation. We are in the third day of the Ganpati festival and symptoms develop after five days so the positivity rate may go up. We are staying prepared in case that happens," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

State health department officials said that Pune continued to report the highest daily count with 1,686 fresh cases with a progressive count of 1.55 lakh cases. Other districts that reported a high count of cases include Nashik with 845 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 842 and Nagpur with 789. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Navi Mumbai with 302 cases, all other districts reported less than 300 cases.

The state's recovery rate increased to 73.14 per cent and while 12,300 patients were discharged from the state, 883 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate was steady at 81 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 88 days. Currently, there are 1.65 lakh COVID-19 patients who are being treated and while more than 42,000 of them are in Pune, 18,921 of them are in Thane and 17,938 of them are in Mumbai.

There have been 329 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune had 49 of them, Mumbai reported 35 deaths. A higher death count was seen in Kolhapur with 37 deaths, 35 in Raigad and 24 in Nagpur. The mortality rate of the state continues to stand at 3.24 per cent and till date, there have been 22,794 COVID-related deaths and 318 deaths due to other causes in the state.

Officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 241 occurred in the last 48 hours while 44 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 35 deaths, 27 patients were suffering from other ailments while 28 deaths involved senior citizens.

Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and six wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. R Central ward continued to lead with 1.5 per cent followed by R North and R South wards. While R Central and R South wards each have more than 1,000 cases each, G North and K West wards have more than 900 active cases each.

