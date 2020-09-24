COVID-19: Mumbai's count crosses 2,000 cases once more

The state's daily count went up to over 21,000 cases yet again, as the total tally climbed to 12.63 lakh cases with marginal improvement in its recovery rate. The city's total count crossed 1.9 lakh cases with 2,360 fresh cases reported on Wednesday and its death count continued to remain high with 49 deaths.

State health department officials reported among the fresh cases (21,029), Pune led with 3,061 cases followed by Mumbai with 2,360 cases. Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur with 1,884 cases, Nashik with 1,767 cases and Ahmednagar with 846 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 791 new cases, Navi Mumbai and Thane had more than 400 cases each and all other districts had less than 300 cases each. The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 75.65 per cent. While 19,476 patients were discharged in the state, 1,884 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 81 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 61 days. More than 59,000 patients are being treated in Pune, 29,477 in Thane and 27,186 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.68 per cent.



BMC tests locals near Paradise theatre at Mahim

There were 479 COVID-related deaths in the state and Kolhapur led with 63 deaths followed by Nagpur with 58 deaths. Mumbai had 49 deaths, Pune had 48 deaths and Sangli had 36 deaths. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 251 occurred in the last 48 hours while 127 are from last week and the rest are from the week before. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 49 deaths, 40 patients were suffering from other ailments while 40 deaths involved senior citizens.

Despite the spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 1.15 per cent as the total count stands at 1.90 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 19 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. H West ward is leading with 1.77 per cent. R Central has over 2,000 active cases and 12 wards have more than 1,000 cases each and four wards have more than 800 active cases each. G North crossed 10,000 cases. Dharavi had 22 new cases, while Dadar had 49 cases, and Mahim had 33 cases.

2,360

No. of new cases in Mumbai

