COVID-19: Mumbai's count drops but is still highest in Maharashtra

The numbers in the state dropped further to 3,837 cases on Monday as the total tally now stands at 18.23 lakh cases, while the number of COVID-related fatalities dipped as well to 80 deaths. The city’s daily count dropped significantly to around 600 fresh cases as the number of COVID-related casualties remained below 20.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 646 cases followed by Pune with 363 cases and Nashik with 322 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 211 new cases, all other districts had less than 100 cases each.

The state’s recovery rate rose marginally to 92.39 per cent and while 4,196 patients were discharged in the state, 775 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai’s recovery rate remained at 91 per cent while the doubling rate showed further improvement and increased marginally to 207 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 19,000 are in Pune, 16,191 are in Thane and 15,473 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained steady at 2.59 per cent and till date, there have been 47,151 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 1,066.

There were 80 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 19 deaths followed by Chandrapur with 11 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 19 deaths, 15 patients were suffering from other ailments while 12 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a rise in cases, the city’s daily growth rate dipped to 0.34 per cent as the total count is over 2.83 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city’s average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.50 per cent followed by R Central and M West wards. After witnessing a drop in the number of cases, three wards now have more than 1,000 active cases each while cumulatively, 16 wards have more than 500 active cases each.

18,23,896

Total No. of cases in maharashtra

1,223 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

19 No. of deaths in city today

(15 patients were suffering from other ailments while 12 deaths involved senior citizens)

775 patients Recovered

and discharged in city today

