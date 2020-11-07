COVID-19: Mumbai's daily cases dip below 800; state records 5,027

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state dipped to around 5,000 cases on Friday taking the total tally to 17.10 lakh. Maharashtra also reported more than 150 COVID-related deaths. Mumbai too saw a drop in daily cases and recorded 800 infections apart from 22 COVID-related deaths.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 792 infections followed by Pune with 488 cases and Nashik with 445 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 204 new cases, all other districts had less than 150 cases each.

The state's recovery rate reached 91.35 per cent and while 11,060 patients were discharged across Maharashtra, only 205 patients were discharged in Mumbai on Friday after full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate is stable at 90 per cent while the doubling rate period increased to 208 days. Of the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, more than 22,000 of are in Pune, 15,087 in Thane and 16,817 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 44,965 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state jumped once again to 908 and the city reported the highest number of such deaths.

There were 161 COVID-related deaths in the state and Satara led with 31 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 22 deaths and then Pune with 16 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 22 deaths, 18 patients were suffering from other ailments while 18 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.33 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.62 lakh cases. Fifteen administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with a growth rate of 0.46 per cent followed by M West and R North wards. The R Central ward now has more than 1,300 active cases and cumulatively, five wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and three wards have 800 or more active cases each.

