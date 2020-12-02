COVID-19: Mumbai's death figure down to single digit

The trend of less new patients and fewer deaths than before continues. While the state recorded less than 5,000 patients and 95 deaths on Tuesday, Mumbai reported 724 new patients and 9 deaths, the lowest since the last week of April. For the first time, MMR reported fewer deaths than the interior regions of the state.

Though the number of tests have been increased in the city for the past two weeks, the number of new cases have started to reduce in the past three days. Mumbai reported less than a thousand patients.

At least 1,280 patients recovered in Mumbai and were discharged. The recovery rate of the city has stabilised at 91 per cent. The overall number of active patients is now 12,440. The city reported 9 deaths, out of which 6 had co-morbidities, 5 deaths were above 60 years of age and 3 were between 40 to 60 years.

The state recorded 4,930 COVID-19 patients, out of which 1,356 were reported in the MMR. At least 1,099 patients are from Pune region and 937 from Nagpur circle. In MMR, 104 cases were reported in Thane Municipal Corporation, 111 cases in Navi Mumbai and 125 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali. There were six deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai. Pune and Nagpur region reported 45 and 7 deaths respectively taking the toll to 95.

The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 18,28,826 and the recovery rate of the state is now 92.5 per cent. At least 6,290 patients recovered and there are 89,098 active patients in the state.

18,28,826 - Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,356 - Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

9 - No. of deaths in the city today (6 had co-morbidities, 5 deaths were above 60 years of age and 3 were between 40 to 60 years)

1,280 - Patients Recovered and discharged in the city today

