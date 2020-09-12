COVID-19: Mumbai's doubling rate falls further to 58 days

With the highest daily count of close to 25,000 cases, the state crossed 10 lakh COVID-19 cases on Friday. The number of COVID cases in Mumbai continued to remain high, as 2,191 cases were reported in a single day on Friday with another 44 COVID-related deaths. State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases — 24,886 — Pune led with 3,922 cases, followed by Nagpur with 2,304 cases.

Other places with a high daily count include Mumbai with 2,191 cases, Nashik with 1,679 cases and Pimpri Chinchwad with 1,286 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane has 842 cases, Kalyan Dombivali had 623 cases while other districts reported less than 400 cases each.



The state's recovery rate continued to drop to 70.4 per cent and while 14,308 patients were discharged from the state, 1,132 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. While Mumbai's recovery rate dipped to 78 per cent, the doubling rate further fell down to 58 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 72,000 are in Pune, 28,688 are in Thane and 27,642 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dropped marginally to 2.83 per cent and till date, there have been 28,724 COVID-related deaths.



Residents of Vasant Pride get tested at Kandivli on Thursday. PIC/Satej Shinde

There were 442 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 51 deaths closely followed by Nagpur with 50 deaths. Mumbai had 44 deaths, Sangli had 30 deaths and Satara had 29 deaths. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 238 occurred in the last 48 hours while 105 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 44 deaths, 26 patients were suffering from other ailments while 34 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate further increased to 1.20 per cent as the total count stands at 1.65 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 18 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal rise, R Central ward continued to lead with 1.7 per cent followed by P South and R North wards. While R Central has more than 1,900 active cases, 10 wards have more than 1,000 cases each and four wards have more than 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and P North now has the highest number of cases. On Thursday, Dharavi and Dadar had 33 new cases each and Mahim had 39 cases.

10,15,681

Total No. of cases in maharashtra

5,107

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

44 No. of deaths in city today

(26 patients were suffering from other ailments while 34 deaths involved senior citizens)

1,132 patients Recovered

and discharged in city today

