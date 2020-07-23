COVID-19: Mumbai's first phase of sero survey over, results to be out soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tested over 10,000 people in Mumbai under sero-survey and the results will be announced soon.

A sero-survey is conducted to map the trend of infection and spread of the virus and to be able to carry out a comparative analysis of the data to device appropriate and effective action plan.

The BMC conducted the survey in partnership with the NITI Aayog and other institutions in three wards - R-North (Dahisar), M-West (Chembur) and F-North, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The samples were collected from slum and non-slum localities from these three wards. The civic body is planning another survey in August to compare the findings.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time, while the state recorded the second-highest figure of deaths and the Pune Metropolitan region surpassed 2,000 fatalities.

The state notched a staggering 10,576 new cases, the highest after 9,518 on July 19. The number of deaths continued to remain in the 200-plus range, at 280 - the second-highest after 295 deaths on July 4.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll went up to 12,556, while the total cases rose to 337,607 - both highest in the country.

According to Wednesday's figures, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a stupendous 441 new cases every hour. The Health Department said that of the total cases, 136,980 are active.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 58 deaths, taking up the city toll to 5,875 and the number of cases increased by 1,310 to 104,678.

Thane's cases total 79,911 with 2,146 fatalities to make it the worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Mumbai’s sero-survey comes after sero-survey findings in Delhi showed 23 per cent of patients to have developed antibodies. A serological survey will now be conducted in Delhi every month to find out how many people have developed antibodies from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the next survey in Delhi will be conducted between August 1 and 5.

(With inputs from agency)

