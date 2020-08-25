COVID-19: Mumbai's fresh cases down to 743; 20 deaths in 24 hours

After reporting about 50 COVID-related deaths on a daily basis for the past couple of days, Mumbai had just 20 fatalities on Monday apart from a comparatively lower daily count of 743 cases. The state, however, saw more than 11,000 fresh cases and the total tally is slowly inching towards the seven-lakh mark even as the recovery rate saw some improvement.

State health department officials said Pune continued to report the highest daily count with 1,489 fresh cases. Other districts that reported a high count include Pimpri- Chinchwad with 815 cases, Nashik with 874 cases and Kolhapur with 669 cases. The state's recovery rate marginally increased to 72.47 per cent and while 14,219 patients were discharged from the state, 1,025 patients were discharged from Mumbai after full recovery. The city's recovery rate is steady at 81 per cent and the doubling rate has increased to 87 days. Currently, 1.68 lakh COVID-19 patients are under treatment and while more than 43,000 of them are in Pune, 19,335 are in Thane and 18,267 in Mumbai.

There were 212 COVID-related deaths in the state and both Mumbai and Pune reported 20 deaths each. Fewer deaths were seen in other districts – 18 deaths each in Jalgaon and Nagpur, 16 in Ulhasnagar and 10 each in Solapur and Satara. The mortality rate of the state now stands at 3.24 per cent and till date, there have been 22,465 COVID-related deaths and 317 deaths due to other causes in the state.

Health officials clarified that of the total deaths, 164 occurred in the last 48 hours while 19 were from last week and the rest were from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said of the 20 deaths, 16 patients were suffering from other ailments while 13 were senior citizens.

After a marginal rise, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 0.80 per cent as the total count now stands at 1.37 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and six wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal drop, R Central ward continues to lead with a 1.5 per cent growth rate followed by R North and R South wards. While R Central and R South wards each have more than 1,000 cases each, two wards have more than 900 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P South and on Monday, there were two new cases in Dharavi, 14 in Dadar and nine in Mahim.

