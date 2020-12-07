COVID-19: Mumbai's recovery rate stabilises at 91 per cent

New cases and deaths due to COVID-19 seem little on the downside. The state which recorded more than 5,000 cases and over 100 deaths daily earlier in the week reported 4,757 cases and 40 deaths on Sunday. The city recorded 786 cases and 13 deaths the same day.

At least 1,652 patients recovered and were discharged the same day in the city. The recovery rate of the city has stabilised at 91 per cent. The overall number of active patients is now 13,132. The city reported 13 deaths, out of which 12 had co-morbidities. Nine deaths were above 60 years of age and 4 deaths were below 40 years of age.

Borivli and K West ward (Jogeshwari West, Andheri West, Vile Parle West) have more than a 1,000 active patients each. The overall growth of the cases is now at 0.26 per cent per day. The average doubling rate of the city is 272 days. Out of 4,757 new cases, 1,488 were reported in the MMR including Mumbai.

At least 918 patients are from Pune region and 830 from Nagpur circle. In MMR, besides Mumbai, 127 cases were reported in Thane Municipal Corporation, 126 cases in Navi Mumbai and 120 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali. There were only three deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai. Pune and Nagpur region reported 9 and 6 deaths respectively taking the toll to 40. The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 18,52,266 and the recovery rate of the state is 93 per cent. At least 7,486 patients recovered on Sunday and there are 80,079 active patients in the state.

18,52,266

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,488

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

13

No. of deaths in city today (12 had co-morbidities, 9 deaths were above 60 years of age and 4 deaths were below 40 years of age)

1,652

Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

