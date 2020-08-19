COVID-19: Mumbai's tally crosses 1.3 lakh cases

Once again the state witnessed a rise in daily COVID-19 cases with more than 11,000 reported on Tuesday. Even though Mumbai reported less than 1,000 cases, the city's total tally crossed the 1.3 lakh mark. However, the city's recovery rate holds steady at 80 per cent.

The state's tally rose to 6.15 lakh cases on Tuesday and it also recorded more than 400 COVID-related deaths. However, Mumbai recorded less than 50 deaths.

State health department officials said that Pune had the highest count with 1,685 cases followed by Mumbai with 931 cases. In other districts, a high count was reported in Nagpur with 812 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad with 747 cases and Nashik with 667 cases. The recovery rate saw a marginal rise to 71.14 per cent and while 9,356 patients were discharged in the state, 892 were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. The city's recovery rate stands at 80 per cent and the doubling rate is 89 days. Currently, 1.56 lakh COVID-19 patients are being treated in the state and while Pune has nearly 40,000 active cases, Thane has 19,541 and Mumbai has 17,693 active cases.

Of the 422 deaths recorded in the state, Pune led with 70 deaths followed by Mumbai with 49 while the fatalities in Panvel shot up to 36. Apart from this, there were 34 deaths in Nagpur, 25 in Raigad, 22 in Thane, 19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 17 in Ahmednagar, 16 each in Nashik and Kolhapur, 13 in Solapur, 11 each in Jalgaon, Sangli and Satara, 10 in Kalyan-Dombivli, eight in Navi Mumbai, six in Beed, five in Ulhasnagar, four each in Latur, Osmanabad, Amravati and Dhule, three each in Vasai-Virar, Nandurbar and Ratnagiri, two each in Bhiwandi, Mira-Bhayandar, Hingoli, Chandrapur, Nanded, Akola and one person was from another state. One death each was reported from Malegaon, Sindhudurg, Parbhani and Buldhana. The mortality rate of the state now stands at 3.36 per cent.

Health officials said that of the total deaths, 327 occurred in the last 48 hours while 67 were from last week and the rest from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 49 deaths, 40 patients were suffering from other ailments and 31 were senior citizens. The city's growth rate has marginally dropped to 0.79 per cent and nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. With a marginal increase in its growth rate, R Central ward overtook D ward (Malabar Hill) and now has a growth rate of 1.27 per cent. Currently, four wards have a growth rate of more than 1 per cent. While G North and K East wards both have more than 900 active cases each, R Central and R South continue to have more than 1,000 cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards and on Monday, four new cases were reported in Dharavi and 13 each in Dadar and Mahim.

49

No. of deaths Mumbai recorded on Tuesday

931

No. of cases city reported on Tuesday

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news