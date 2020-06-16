COVID-19 must be dealt with cooperation

The closure of a road in one of the bylanes of Borivli saw a tense back and forth between municipal authorities and MNS leaders, a report in this paper stated. After a stand-off, municipal authorities eased restrictions in one part so that one person could pass at a time.

While this is one case, a similar scenario is playing out at various areas of the city, where citizens are taking on municipal honchos over certain closures, claiming that access has been cut off.

This is especially true in impossibly crowded areas, with their maze of lanes, and hundreds of people trying to access certain parts. While arguments on both sides may have merit, there has to be dialogue and understanding when trying to resolve knotty problems like these. Municipal workers cannot be seen as adversaries or some kind of monstrous enemy on the other side of the frontline, determined to make life even more difficult than it currently is.

Today, the need of the hour is conciliation and a long fuse. Overwrought officers and workers under strain, stressed citizens worrying about work and an uncertain future, local leaders who intervene on behalf of citizens, all this seems to be a combustible mix. Try to see a way out if roads are blocked. If absolutely impossible then, first decide among yourselves how best one could resolve this problem. While local party leaders may be mouthpieces, one should be aware too that the first responsibility is to tackle the problem in the locality itself.

Today, we see banners warning of restricted access thrown to one side; outside certain areas, poles have been broken and removed. People are confused whether the area is contained, whether they can use a particular road or not. Let us battle the 'c' with another incredibly powerful C in these times — which is cooperation. Together we win.

