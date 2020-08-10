COVID-19: Natasha and Adar Poonawalla ace WHO's 'Wear A Mask' initiative

Business tycoon Adar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha Poonawalla recently took part in the World Health Organization's new initiative that encourages people to wear a face mask to fight COVID-19. Recently, WHO started the 'Wear A Mask' challenge and urged people to participate to protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Serum Institute of India shared a picture where he and his wife Natasha Poonawalla can be seen acing the 'Wear A Mask' challenge.

In the pictures, while Adar Poonawalla is seen donning a face mask, his wife Natasha Poonawalla is seen armed with a mask, face shield, and black sunglasses. While sharing the pictures, Adar Poonawalla tagged Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Abhishek Bachchan, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, and Anand Mahindra to take part in the challenge.

You guys are doing great work...Kudos and thnk you for your contribution to #COVID19 vaccines and general awareness! — Abhinav Sharma, PhD (@Dr_Abhi_ms89) August 7, 2020

Since being shared, the post has collected over 1,000 likes and counting. Commenting on the post one user said, "You guys are doing great work...Kudos and thnk you for your contribution to #COVID19 vaccines and general awareness!" Another user wrote, "We are proud of this!"

.@WHO is launching a new #WearAMask challenge!

By wearing a mask, you are sending a message of solidarity and protecting other people, especially those most vulnerable to #COVID19.

Take a photo or a video of yourself wearing a mask, share it and nominate friends to do the same â¬ÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Dv374xn10y — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 5, 2020

The 'Wear A Mask' challenge was launched by the World Health Organisation on August 5. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, took to Twitter to explain the initiative. "Take a photo or a video of yourself wearing a mask, share it, and nominate friends to do the same," Dr. Tedros tweeted.

