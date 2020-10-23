COVID-19: Navi Mumbai, Panvel finally see drop in cases

After battling the COVID-19 pandemic for almost seven months, the Navi Mumbai and Panvel Municipal Corporation are finally seeing some respite as there has been a stark decline in active cases in both the corporations for the last 20 days. However, officials have cautioned the residents in view of festivals and resumption of suburban locals.

Navi Mumbai and Panvel – both neighbouring cities of Mumbai, felt the pandemic effect greatly. Having more than 65,000 cases and close to 1,400 deaths, both the corporations have now got control over the pandemic and its spread.

"Since the last seven months, we are working only on COVID-19 cases. It's been a tiring period, but finally, we are witnessing some good and positive trends. The daily number of cases is decreasing, coupled with the reduction in active cases," said an officer from NMMC on condition of anonymity. "Due to increased awareness and individual care by citizens, we can feel the change in society as well. We need to continue this for at least a month or so to limit the pandemic," he added.

As far as Navi Mumbai is concerned, on October 1, there were 3,645 active cases while on October 21, they were 2,669 patients undergoing treatment. In Panvel Corporation, a similar trend was observed as 1,805 active cases were reported on October 1 which declined to 1,058 on October 21.

"We have asked our teams to keep watch on housing complexes so that they don't host Garba or dance nights. Citizens cooperated during Ganpati festival and we are hoping they do the same during Navratri" said Sudhakar Deshmukh, Commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Also Read: COVID-19: Mumbai sees decline in active cases, growth rate

However, resumption of locals too is a worrying factor for the officials. "Women have got permission to travel and men too will get the same in a week or two. We believe there will be a rise in cases in NMMC, as, except Mansarovar, Khandeshwar and Panvel railway station, 10 railway stations fall in our jurisdiction. It will be a challenge to contain the spread once locals are opened for all," an officer from NMMC said.

Active cases till Oct 21

NMMC

Total cases – 42878

Active cases – 2669

Panvel Corporation

Total cases – 22643

Active cases – 1058

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news