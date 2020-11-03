COVID-19: Navi Mumbai, Panvel record nearly 25 per cent and 40 per cent fewer cases in October

October brought respite for Navi Mumbai and Panvel from COVID-19 with daily cases and deaths dropping significantly and active cases reducing rapidly. Currently, Navi Mumbai has 1,758 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment while Panvel has 696.

The pandemic peaked in Navi Mumbai and Panvel through August and September. Daily and active cases and deaths were on the higher side in both cities during this period. Corporations of both cities had to even shift their critical patients to Mumbai for treatment.

The surge in cases reduced in October. Navi Mumbai, which had recorded over 10,000 cases in August and September recorded 7,817 cases, almost 25 per cent less than previous months. In Panvel, there were 6,584 cases recorded in September. The number dropped by almost 40 per cent to 4,276 cases in October.



Navi Mumbai, and Panvel, has also seen a slight reduction in deaths. File pic

Another positive aspect is the number of deaths in both corporations, which decreased slightly in the jurisdiction of both corporations. As symptomatic patients reduce day by day, around 10 COVID-19 centres have been closed in both corporations. Mortality rate remains at 2 per cent in both cities.

"The numbers are good, this is a result of consistent efforts of each and every person in our city. Active cases are rapidly coming down, but we have to be very cautious" said Sudhakar Deshmukh, commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). "Diwali is coming and people might feel that COVID-19 is gone. No one should become careless. People must continue taking precautions," he added.

Also Read: COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate crosses 90 per cent

Talking about the drop in cases, Abhijeet Bangar, commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said, "Yes, the numbers are encouraging but this has resulted in people letting their guard down. One seel people going out without a mask, not maintaining social distancing. We must take the example of other countries of the world where a second wave is hitting them. We must take utmost care till a vaccine is found."

1,758

No. of active cases in Navi Mumbai till Nov 1

696

No. of active cases in Panvel till Nov 1

2%

Mortality rate in Navi Mumbai and Panvel

