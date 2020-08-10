COVID-19: Navi Mumbai sees 10 per cent rise in recoveries

The NMMC has converted 500 beds from ordinary to oxygen-providing at its COVID facility in Vashi

With a 10 per cent jump in recovered patients in the past week in Navi Mumbai, the number of recoveries was more than that of new COVID-19 cases in the same period for the first time. While the civic body has increased its testing by six times, cases are also increasing at a steady pace.

The city's efforts seem to be bearing fruit with the recovery rate improving to 77 per cent. "This is the result of consistent efforts of each and every person in the NMMC. Also, the participation of residents has been significant," said a civic official.



Hotspots are currently in lockdown till August 31. The NMMC's 'Mission Break the chain' includes robust testing coupled with the tracing of 24 close contacts of positive patients, monitoring of 'high-risk' patients including senior citizens, pregnant women and people with co-morbidities.

The NMMC has also acquired more beds, converted 500 ordinary beds to be able to provide oxygen and is in the process of converting 500 more at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre COVID facility. In the 3,000 COVID-19 tests that it is doing daily, there are also 500 RtPCR tests done in NMMC's own lab. The NMMC will soon be increasing its capacity to 1,000.

"We had contained the virus in gaothans and slums to reduce the spread and had managed it well. Now, the housing societies are witnessing more cases," said an officer.

