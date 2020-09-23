COVID-19: Navi Mumbai's cases doubling period goes from 42 days to 72

In some good news for Navi Mumbai residents, the doubling period of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 73 days from last month's 42 days. Even though full-fledged economic activities have started across the city, the daily cases continue to remain in the range of 300-400. Also, there has not been a significant growth in the number of active cases over the past two months, civic sources said.

As part of Mission Begin Again, economic activities started in Navi Mumbai around June-July. Except for gyms, religious places and theatres, everything else has opened up.

"If you closely observe the data from August to September, there is a gradual increase in daily cases, but not a steep rise," said a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) official.

Increase in tests

"The rise in daily cases is due to an increase in the number of tests. Yesterday we conducted 2,405 tests (antigen and RtPCR), of which 345 were found to be positive," he added.

In May this year the doubling period of cases in Navi Mumbai was six days, but it gradually increased to the current 73 days. Civic sources said that even the daily cases had stabilised to a great extent. "In this month till now more than 400 cases were reported only on two days. Daily recoveries are always above 300, which is a good sign. Active cases haven't crossed 4,000 till now. In fact, on July 21 there were 3,896 active cases, while on September 21 it was 3,584," the official added.

Mortality rate down

"Our current recovery rate is 87 per cent. We wish to take it beyond 95 per cent. The mortality rate in the area has come down to 2 per cent," said Abhijeet Bangar municipal commissioner, NMMC.

"We are discussing the treatment details of each and every person who died of the infection with the respective hospitals to know the shortcomings. We won't be satisfied till there are zero COVID-19 deaths in the city," he added.

Navi Mumbai nos.

Till 21st September

. Total cases – 33,491

. Recovered – 29,204. £Active cases – 3,584

. Total deaths - 703

. Recovery rate - 87%

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news