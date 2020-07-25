COVID-19: Newspaper in Kashmir sends free masks to readers with edition

With the COVID-19 cases surging across the world, a newspaper in Kashmir took it upon itself to distribute free disposable masks with its editions to its readers. Roshni, an Urdu newspaper has received words of appreciation by political leaders and netizens for their action that also explained the importance of wearing masks at the time of the pandemic.

The newspaper, being one of the oldest in Kashmir and sold for Rs 2, distributed the masks in plastic pouches that were stuck on the first page, while text printed near it advised readers to wear them as they are essential at the time of the pandemic. The text reads, “Mask ka istemaal zaroori hai” (Using a mask is necessary).

The editor-in-chief of the newspaper Zahoor Ahmed Shora was quoted as saying by the Free Press Kashmir that he got the idea to carry out such an initiative as they had seen many people moving around without masks and not taking the threat of the pandemic seriously. Shora also said that he has hired more people to ensure that masks are packed and sent with the newspaper’s edition on Tuesday.

The pictures of the first page of the Roshni newspaper with the mask is been shared on social media, with netizens praising the newspaper’s effort of 'taking social responsibility to the next level'. Many netizens also pointed out the fact that the newspaper costs less than the price of a disposable mask.

Among the netizens praising the newspaper was former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, who tweeted, “It drives home the message about mask usage & also takes away the excuse about a mask not being readily available.”

Such a great initiative by our Urdu newspaper Roshni to affix a mask on the front page of the paper. It drives home the message about mask usage & also takes away the excuse about a mask not being readily available. Well done to who ever came up with this idea. #COVID19 #COVID pic.twitter.com/M9p2WoTsic — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 21, 2020

Here’s how Twitterati reacted

Great ...such a innovative idea.... — Adv Peerzada Musharaf (@Musharafpz) July 21, 2020

Very good initiative for every single door of people. Its called door to door without any extra charge. — ANKIT PAL (@ankitrorce) July 21, 2020

Indeed a very thoughtful and much needed step! And that too by a local newspaper makes the real difference!#Indiaischanging — Anurag Dwivedi (@AnuragD16791899) July 22, 2020

Excellent Innovative Idea to spread the imp of Mask to fight against Covid 19 — Abdur Rahman (@arrahmaan) July 22, 2020

Brilliant move. God Bless the true servants of humanity — Rajesh Sachdeva (@1710rajesh) July 22, 2020

Very good initiative from daily Roshni I hope other follow soon — Ishtiaq Ahmad (@ahmad101160) July 21, 2020

Other newspapers should follow this noble deedðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mallik Reddy (@reddymallik) July 22, 2020

Great initiative.... people must be aware — Dar Raies (@DarRaies2) July 22, 2020

What do you think about the newspaper’s idea of sending masks with their edition?

