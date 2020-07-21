COVID-19: Next two weeks are very crucial for Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has beefed up its measures against COVID-19 as cases continue to rise. Besides the antigen testing that was started last week, the NMMC has started setting up two laboratories for COVID-19 tests and adding more beds, and is working on strategies for effective contact tracing and containment.

Since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the NMMC has been sending the swab samples of its residents for testing either to Mumbai or private laboratories, which takes anywhere between three to five days. While the antigen testing was rolled out last week reducing the timing to 30 minutes, the corporation has also ordered machineries to set up two labs that will test 300 samples each in a day. The labs will be ready in the next 15 days.



NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar speaks to a medic at a COVID centre

1.60 lakh antigen test kits

Moreover, the corporation is also procuring an additional 1.60 lakh antigen test kits, which will be made available at all the 23 Urban Health Centres and three civic hospitals in Navi Mumbai. The fast result from antigen testing has helped the civic body trace the high-risk contacts and quarantine the affected people.

Recently appointed NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has encouraged the civic employees to do more contact tracing. Bangar believes the Dharavi model of arresting the COVID-19 spread, by taking the help of NGOs, volunteers, local doctors and other organisations, is perfect and will be implemented in his corporation too.



NMMC officials screen a Turbhe resident for COVID-19 symptoms

NMMC has been registering over 200 cases daily for several days, and the total count has reached over 11,000. With rising infections, the need for hospitals has also increased and to ensure there are plenty, the NMMC has asked private hospitals to equip most beds with oxygen and keep 400 more ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Also Read: COVID-19: Why Panvel has 5,000-plus cases but no hotspot

This in addition to the civic hospitals that have been converted into dedicated COVID hospitals and CIDCO exhibition centre that will have 1,132 beds, including oxygen and ICU beds. To match the increasing number of beds, the corporation has launched a drive to recruit more than 1,800 doctors, nearly 2,000 nurses and 1,600 bed assistants on a temporary basis.

Mini-containment zones

The corporation has also changed the containment strategy. Instead of imposing a blanket lockdown in the region, only areas where cases have emerged will be sealed.

Bangar has instructed that class 1 and 2 employees, including IAS officers and health workers, will work without leave and will be available 24×7, till the end of the pandemic. The class 3 and 4 employees, including clerk, sweepers and cleaners, will get weekly holidays but can be called to work any time. In case a civic employee has to be quarantined, the isolation period will be considered her/his work days.

The civic chief said he expects residents to be more patient and cooperative. "Every person in the corporation and the police force, as well as the residents are tirelessly fighting against the virus for over three months. Next two to three weeks are very crucial, and every minute of it is important. Everyone should work in synergy to stop further spread of the virus."

286

No. of new cases NMMC recorded on Monday

2

No. of labs NMMC is setting up for testing

300

No. of samples each lab will test in a day

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news