COVID-19: NMMC prepares for second wave; to add 691 beds soon

Despite getting the number of COVID-19 infection under control, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is not letting its guard down. The civic body with the help of NGOs is in the process of adding 691 more beds to its bed strength.

Even though 50 per cent of beds are lying vacant in COVID Care Centre (CCC - for patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic) and DCHC (Dedicated COVID Health Centre), DCH (Dedicated COVID Hospital) across the city, NMMC has still decided to ahead extra beds to the facility.

Also, two new facilities will be added soon are at Nerul and Turbhe. The Nerul facility will be added with the help of DY Patil Hospital and have 200 oxygen beds and 80 ventilators. The other facility at Turbhe, Sector 24 with the help of Radhaswami Satsang organisation will have 441 oxygen beds. The new additions and these two centres will take the bed strength in NMMC to 7,652.

In addition to this, two more COVID centres are on the stage of completion. An isolation facility with 514 Oxygen beds at APMC Market's Niryat Bhawan and MGM Hospital, Sanpada with 75 oxygen beds will soon be ready for intake of patients. Both centres will be categorised as DCHC.

With around 25,000 total COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, NMMC officials are dealing with the crisis at war footing. Although there are 3,368 active cases in the city, the positivity rate has decreased drastically over a month due to aggressive testing. NMMC is testing nearly 2,000 citizens every day out of which 50 to 60 per cent go through antigen testing.

"The citizens are taking precautions which has reduced the load on the health system. But we don't want to take things easy. As the next step of unlocking, more restrictions will be reduced which may cause another wave. So we want to stay prepared," an officer from NMMC said.

Bed situation

ICU beds: 265 (vacant 31)

Ventilators: 102 (vacant 20)

Beds with O2: 1,134 (585)

Isolation beds: 2,916 (1,129)

CCC beds: 2,544 (Vacant – 1,047)

