COVID-19: No junk food, GRP personnel to get protein-rich food in Mumbai canteen to boost immunity

The headquarters of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has decided to stop serving junk food in its canteen as per the directions from GRP commissioner Ravindra Sengawakar. The canteen would be serving protein-rich food to boost the immunity of its personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GRP headquarter located Ghatkopar sees a footfall of 150 to 200 people daily in the canteen that was re-inaugurated recently. Stating that junk food is harmful to health, the GRP commissioner has directed the canteen staff not to prepare food like pizza, burger, etc in the canteen and has asked to serve maximum immunity-enhancing foods.

When Mid-day spoke to Sengawakar, he said, “I have told the contractor of the canteen to make protein-rich and healthy food, which increases the immunity of policemen. I have told them not to serve junk food such as pizza or burgers in the canteen.”

The GRP commissioner has instructed the canteen contractor to serve food such as boiled eggs, milk, flavoured milk and bananas, along with fares like upma and poha. He has also told them to serve salad with dal, rice, roti and vegetables. Moreover, ayurvedic kadha will also be served in the canteen.

GRP constable Ravindra Darekar told mid-day, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritising on consuming healthy food over junk food and we are eating protein-rich foods at home and outside."

