COVID-19: Northern Ireland imposes toughest curbs, shuts schools

Northern Ireland introduced the tightest curbs in the UK on Wednesday, closing schools, pubs and restaurants in a effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The restrictions include a two-week closure for schools and a four-week shutdown of pubs and restaurants, except for takeaway orders. The announcement came after talks among political parties that stretched from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"This is not the time for trite political points, First Minister Arlene Foster told lawmakers at the regional assembly in Belfast as she announced the decision. "This is the time for solutions."

UK health officials will discuss whether to add other areas of northern England — including Manchester and Lancashire — to the country's highest virus risk tier, meaning additional measures such as closing pubs could soon be imposed there.

