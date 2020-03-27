COVID-19: Number of patients in Maharashtra rises to 135

With five more persons testing positive for coronavirus infection in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state went up to 135 on Friday, officials said. On Thursday, eight persons had tested positive in the state, taking the count to 130, they said.

As five more persons tested positive for the infection- four in Nagpur city and another one in Gondia

district- the number has now climbed to 135, they said.

