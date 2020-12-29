COVID-19: Of 2,498 new cases in Maharashtra, MMR reports almost 1,000

Of the 2,498 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded across the state, nearly 1,000 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At the same time, Mumbai recorded a total of 557 cases and 12 deaths over the past 24 hours. While there were fewer new cases in the state on Monday, in case of the city the number has been more or less the same over the past one week.

With the city conducting a total of 8,603 tests on Sunday, the test positivity rate reached 6 per cent, slightly higher than the previous days. Mumbai registered 12 deaths out of which eight patients had co-morbidities. One death is of a person between 40 to 60 years of age and 11 deaths were of people above 60 years. A total of 720 patients recovered and were discharged in the city. The recovery rate has stabilised at 93 per cent and the city currently has a total of 8,178 active patients.

Meanwhile, fresh cases have started to come in from Dharavi again. On Monday, the area reported four cases and it currently has 15 active patients.

The state recorded a total of 2,498 fresh cases, 40 per cent of which (935) was from the MMR including Mumbai. About 424 patients were from Pune region and 469 from Nagpur circle. In the MMR, 106 cases were reported from the Thane Municipal Corporation area, 59 cases from Navi Mumbai and 48 cases from Kalyan-Dombivli. The region reported a total of nine deaths while the rest of the regions across the state reported single-digit deaths.

With a total of 4,501 patients discharged across the state on Monday, the recovery rate reached 94.4 per cent. Maharashtra currently has 57,159 active patients.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news