COVID-19: One-third of Mumbai's deaths recorded in past 10 days

The city recorded 1,395 new cases on Sunday and 79 deaths, bringing the number of deaths reported in the past 10 days to one-third of the total deaths since the outbreak.

In the state, 3,390 new cases and 120 deaths were recorded on Sunday. Also, there are 5,88,000 people in home quarantine and 29,641 in institutional quarantine in the state.

While the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 46 per cent and the growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 3 per cent between June 7 and June 13, the number of deaths is a concern. The city recorded 79 deaths on Sunday and the total number of deaths reached 2,190, out of which, 725 deaths were reported between June 5 and June 14. It is more than one-third (34 per cent) of the total deaths in the city.

The cumulative number of cases in the state has reached 1,07,958, out of which 50,978 patients have been discharged. The total number of deaths in the city has reached 3950. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, excluding the city, recorded 11 deaths. Pune and Nashik, each recorded 14 deaths. Out of 120, 66 patients were above the age of 60 years and 14 were below the age of 40 years, 80 patients had co-morbidities.

Silver lining

BYL Nair Hospital has carried out deliveries of 302 COVID-19 positive mothers successfully. BMC officials claim that this is a rare example where deliveries were carried out in such a large number.

Out of 302, 189 deliveries were normal and another 113 were caesarian section. Two mothers have twins and one mother has triplets. Out of the 306 newborns, 10 tested positive for COVID-19.

Babies cannot contract COVID-19 in the womb, it can only be transmitted during and after delivery. All discharged babies tested negative while 254 mothers have been discharged so far.

"This is a matter of great dedication of all the staff and it is another milestone in providing COVID-19 care in Mumbai," said an official from the hospital. Doctors are preparing a research paper on the matter for scientific documentation.

K East ward cases up

Cases in K East ward, comprising Jogeshwari East, Andheri East and Vile Parle East, have shown a spike in the last fortnight.

The ward, which was at the 8th place, has shot to first place with 4,000 cases. The BMC officials attributed the rising number of cases to Unlock 1.0. A BMC official said there are multiple reasons.

"The ward is larger than many wards in the city where 70 per cent of the population lives in slums. SevenHills and Jogeshwari trauma hospitals, which treat COVID-19 patients, are in the ward. Besides MIDC, SEEPZ, airport, hotels for quarantine of international passengers, Marol police camp, CISF camp are also here. These units are essentials and work 24x7 so the number of cases has increased," said Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner of K East ward.

