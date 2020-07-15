COVID-19: Only nine of Mumbai's 24 wards have more than 1,000 patients each

With over 70 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery, only nine of the 24 wards in the city now have more than 1,000 patients each. Of the 22,939 active patients, over 60 per cent (about 13,000) is mainly from Borivli to Malad, Andheri, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Mulund and Dadar.

According to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), of the total 93,894 patients in the city, 65,622 have recovered and 5,332 have died due to the viral infection. Currently, there are 22,939 active patients, who are mainly from the northern part of the city, be it the western suburbs or the eastern suburbs.



BMC doctors conduct health check-ups and swab tests at Bramnahdev society in Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

In the northern part of the western suburbs, from Dahisar to Goregaon, there are about 6,223 active patients. Out of the total 5,854 cases in Malad (P North ward), 3,570 have been discharged, 232 have died and 2,052 are active. Kandivli and Borivli have 1,463 and 1,341 active patients respectively. The neighbouring wards of K East and K West also have a high number of active patients — 1,419 and 1,231 respectively.

A BMC official said, "These wards are bigger in size and more populated than the South-South/Central wards of Mumbai. Around 50 lakh of the city's 1.24 crore population, stay from Dahisar to Santacruz." He said that the civic body had started door- to-door screening in North Mumbai and the daily number of patients was slowly reducing.

In the eastern suburbs, Bhandup (S ward) has 1,429 active patients. The same in Mulund (T ward) and Ghatkopar (N ward) is 1,513 and 1,319 respectively.

Only G North ward (Dadar, Dharavi) from South Mumbai still has more than 1,000 active patients. The total count had reached 5,642, but now there are only 1,385 cases — less than 25 per cent of active patients.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is still high with 2 per cent per day each in Dahisar, Borivli, Kandivli and Mulund. Even Tardeo and Malabar Hill in D ward have a growth rate of 2.1 per cent. The ward has 872 active patients as of now. The doubling rate of these five wards is less than 35 days. The average doubling rate of the city stands at 52 days.

