COVID-19 outbreak: Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers

At a time when the world is coming together to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, our healthcare workers in India are finding allies in Bollywood celebrities. While B-town has been at the forefront of contributing towards government funds to fight COVID-19, some have opened up their personal spaces for our brave healthcare workers.

Case in point, actor Sonu Sood who recently opened up his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. Sood shared the news on Instagram saying, "In the tough times we have been living and to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day and night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers..."

View this post on Instagram ð A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) onApr 9, 2020 at 1:48am PDT

Several of Sood's friends and social media followers applauded his effort to help the healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak. Pooja Batra wrote, "Way to go. So proud of you" while an Instagram user commented, "Kudos to your generosity. Hope it's open for policemen and other warriors as well. It breaks our heart to see policemen sitting/sleeping wherever they get a place. A decent place to eat, relax would be so good."

In related news, Shah Rukh Khan, too, opened up his four-storey office space to expand the BMC's quarantine facility. The space is equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and the elderly.

