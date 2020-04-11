COVID-19 outbreak: Vegetable markets in Mira-Bhayandar to be shut for four days

People began queuing up at grocery stores soon after restricted timings for vendors was announced at Mira-Bhayandar

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to shoot up, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has decided to impose stricter rules for social distancing. The Mira Bhayandar commissioner issued a circular to close vegetable markets for four days, from April 11 to April 14.

This resulted in long queues at shops early Friday morning. The closure of the Vashi APMC market has added to people's anxieties.

Vegetable markets in Mira Road had permission to operate between 9 am and noon and grocery shops between 9 am and noon and 2 pm and 5 pm. But the commissioner later ordered a complete shutdown. On Friday morning, local police told shopkeepers to shut shop if they opened before 9 am.

While in Shanti Nagar people were observing social distancing, there were long queues everywhere from milk shops to grocery shops and vegetable markets.

"So far, the supply was fine but we don't know what will happen after the APMC market shuts. We believe that the lockdown will continue for weeks," said Mangal Parulekar, who was at the vegetable market in Shanti Nagar at 8.30 am. Around 100 customers had gathered in front of the gate before 9 am.

The picture was similar across the city. "On normal days, milk vendors begin operating early but now there is a restriction on them too," said Raghav Sanyal, another local resident.

The onion and potato vendors, fruit vendors also saw long queues. "Most people prefer to come in the morning as items like noodles, biscuits get sold out soon," said a grocery shop owner. Another shopkeeper said that there is a constant queue these days at the shop.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 29 in Mira-Bhayandar on Friday with two deaths and two persons discharged.

