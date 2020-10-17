COVID-19: Over 25K penalised in BMC's drive against maskless Mumbaikars

Since launching the recent mass drive of penalising 20,000 people per day found not wearing masks, in the past five days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has acted against over 25,000 persons and collected over Rs 43 lakh in fines.

The BMC was very lenient against those not wearing masks in the early months of the lockdown. It acted on average against 12 persons per day in July and August, even after municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued a fresh order on June 29 for stringent action. In September, after a proposal from the Solid Waste Department, the commissioner reduced the fine from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200. The BMC team penalised around 26,000 citizens, an average of 950 persons per day, in a period of a month. But still many wandered in public places without masks.

A file picture of BMC officials acting against a person found not wearing a mask at King's CIrcle. PIC/Ashish Raje

Hence the municipal commissioner has ordered a mass drive (from October 11) for a month of penalising 20,000 people per day found not wearing masks. The BMC has formed special teams for the same and takes joint action with the police. This has yielded results. In the past five days, the corporation acted against 25,421 people and collected Rs 43,68,100 in fines from them.

"This campaign is not about collecting fines, but to emphasise the need of wearing a mask in public places," said an official of the BMC.

Action against people not wearing masks

Dates Citizens fined Avg citizens fined/day

April 9 to Sept 12 4,989 37

Sept 12 to Oct 10 26,613 950

Oct 11 to 15 25,421 5,082



Total violators and fines since April: 57,205 and Rs 1,42,12,800

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news