COVID-19: Over 5.6 lakh people in quarantine, says Maharashtra Home Minister

A total of 5,60,303 persons are in quarantine currently in Maharashtra for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday. A release quoted the minister as saying that the state had so far reported 80,229 positive cases, and 2,849 people have died of the infection. As per the statement, police issued 4,53,477 passes for essential services since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Deshmukh said 1,22,772 offences were registered and 23,827 people were arrested between March 22 to June 4, and fines to the tune of Rs 6.42 crore were recovered.



There were 258 incidents of assaults on policemen and 838 people were held in this connection, Deshmukh added. He said 31 policemen, including 19 from Mumbai, have died of the infection so far, while 195 officers and 1,304 staff of the force have been infected with the virus and were undergoing treatment at present.

