COVID-19: Over 9.2 million cases reported worldwide

A member of the medical team of the Brazilian Armed Forces tests an indigenous person of the Marubo ethnic group for the new coronavirus at a health post in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, northern Brazil, on the border with Peru. Pic/ AFP

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 9.2 million, while the toll surged across 476,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,239,794, while the fatalities increased to 476,945, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,346,937 cases and 121,224 deaths, the US continues to lead both on infections and fatalities count, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in the second place with 1,145,906 infections and 52,645 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (598,878), followed by India (440,215), the UK (307,682), Peru (260,810), Chile (250,767), Spain (246,752), Italy (238,833), Iran (209,970), France (197,804), Germany (192,480), Turkey (190,165), Mexico (191,410), Pakistan (185,034), Saudi Arabia (164,144), Bangladesh (119,198), Canada (103,767) and South Africa (106,108), the CSSE figures showed.

Countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,011), Italy (34,675), France (29,723), Spain (28,325), Mexico (23,377) and India (14,011).

