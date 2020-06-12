COVID-19: Steve Waugh's manager raises raises Rs 1.85 lakh for India's physically challenged cricketers

India's physically challenged cricketers have received some unexpected support in these COVID-19 pandemic times all the way from Australia.

Thirty cricketers of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) will be awarded R5,000 each today as part of the fundraising campaign undertaken by Harley Medcalf, a longtime manager of former Australian captain Steve Waugh. Last month in Australia, Medcalf kickstarted a campaign to support PCCAI cricketers. Till date, AUD 3,550 have been raised (approximately R1,85,799). The aim is to reach out to at least 100 "very needy" PCCAI cricketers. Waugh is expected to join the campaign at a later stage.

"I was travelling to India in January with Steve Waugh [for his photo book, The Spirit of Cricket—India] where we met a group of physically challenged cricketers in Delhi. I was so impressed by how they approach life, the way they play their cricket and how passionate and enthusiastic they were. Steve described them as not being physically challenged but instead enabled in every way. That was an apt description. They play tough and hard. They have a pretty strong approach to the game, which was impressive.

"We even got to know some of the cricketers as we spent two to three hours with them. It was fascinating. And as individuals, they were quite inspiring. I am drawn to people who are passionate," Medcalf told mid-day from Sydney on Thursday.



Harley Medcalf

Medcalf kept in touch with PCCAI general secretary Ravi Chauhan thereafter. "We came to know that they [the players] are having a pretty tough time at the moment.

Funding is difficult and there are other priorities due to the pandemic, so I thought of helping them in a small way. The money will come directly into the bank accounts of the players," said Medcalf.

Medcalf was particularly thrilled with the response he got for the campaign from the Australians. "It is indeed heartening. I got a lovely note from the Indian High Commission in Australia. People here have generously supported the project," he said.

Chauhan thanked Medcalf for the initiative. "This gesture from Harley is a God-send one. These are tough times, especially for the physically challenged cricketers. Funding even from corporates has dried up in these times as they have other priorities to address. So, any sort of help will make a huge difference to the lives of these cricketers," Chauhan said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news