COVID-19: Patients increase, but deaths remain low in Mumbai

The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the city, but the number of deaths has not been increasing. As there is a large number of patients, the mortality rate (deaths per 100 patients) has been decreasing every day.

The city is experiencing another peak of COVID-19 patients this week, even symptomatic patients have increased slightly. But the number of deaths remains low. In the past three months, the number of deaths has been declining. In July, the number of deaths was 1,796, in August, it reduced to 1,305. In September, even though the number of patients increased sharply (80 per cent more than August) after the Ganesh festival, there were 1,279 deaths.

In the past two days, the city has seen more than 2,500 new patients every day. Compared to the previous two weeks, the deaths are still on the lower side. From September 15 to 29 (14 days) there were 653 deaths reported. The number of positive patients in the same period was 28,954. While the number of patients increased (17,450) last week (Sept 30-Oct 6, seven days) the number of deaths are below 50 per cent (319). The mortality rate in the earlier two weeks was 2.26 per cent and it came down to 1.83 per cent last week. The deaths in the age group of below 60 years have also reduced.

While earlier 25 per cent deaths were among the age groups below age 60, now this has reduced to 20 per cent. "It is due to 'Mission Save Lives,' under which the corporation implemented various measures regarding treatment at civic-run hospital level, as well as at the ward war room so that needy patients get beds in time," said an official from the BMC.

