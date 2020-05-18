COVID-19: Players should be banned from using saliva, sweat, says MSK Prasad

Speaking about changes in the rules due to COVID-19, former chief selector MSK Prasad said on Star Sports’ Telugu show Cricket Connected – Field Gurunchi, “Rules of the game state that external sources cannot be used to shine the ball as it will amount to ball tampering. So, players were used to using their own sweat, and in most cases, saliva to shine the ball to get it done. But in the current scenario, they should be banned from using this technique and ICC should come up with an alternative route.”

Speaking about the evolution of the ODI format, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth said on Star Sports’ Tamil show, Cricket Connected-Aatam Thodarattum, “When the competition between bat & ball is good, you’ll always have contests in whichever format – the 2019 Cricket World Cup was an example. In our days, boundaries used to be 80-90 meters, now it’s not more than 70-75 meters making life easier for the batsmen.”

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals the most important lesson he has learned from Virat Kohli on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, “I have been playing with him for around 6 years now since our RCB days. One thing I have learned is that he is a down to earth person. No matter how much fame he has got, he will take everyone with him – whether its personal or on field; that I have learned from him. I know that he’s a gym freak and how he has changed his body – I want to learn that from him. I have seen him since he was 18-19- the transformation after 2012 or 2013, if anyone adopts even 30% of what Virat did, it’s more than enough.”

