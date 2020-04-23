COVID-19: Positive cases reach 5649 in Maharashtra
With 18 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19, the number of total deaths in the state stands at 269
With 431 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 5,649 in Maharashtra, said Medical Education and Drug Department and Public Health Department.
As per the last update at 10:00 am today, with 18 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19, the number of total deaths in the State stands at 269. The mortality rate is 4.76 among positive patients. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit so far.
Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 21,393, including 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths.
