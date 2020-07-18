COVID-19 positive man flies from Delhi to Kolkata with test report in pocket

A 34-year-old man flew from New Delhi to Kolkata via Guwahati with a COVID-19 positive report in his pocket. On July 14, the man, a resident of Kolkata, took a flight from the national capital. As West Bengal government has suspended flights from Delhi to Kolkata over the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital, the man took a connecting flight from Guwahati to Kolkata.

Upon arrival at the Kolkata airport, the man requested the officials at the airport to admit him to a quarantine centre. However, the airport officials did not find any Coronavirus symptoms in the passenger and refused to admit him to a quarantine centre, reported Times Now.

Claiming he had cough, the passenger refused to leave the premises and insisted on being taken to a quarantine centre. Later, he took out his COVID-19 result report, which stated that he is positive and it left the airport authorities shocked. He was handed over to the state health authorities and was taken o a quarantine centre.

Now, the two aircrafts in which this passenger travelled are tracing the contacts of other passengers who flew with him in the same aircraft.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that no proper surveillance was being done at the airports and thus passengers who are positive are being allowed to travel spreading the infection further.

West Bengal government has suspended flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad until July 31.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 14,709 and the death toll at 1,049.

