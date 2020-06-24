COVID-19 positive persons in North Mumbai to be given guidance by BMC

Mumbai Police on Tuesday took cognisance of rising COVID-19 cases in the northern part of the city and said that those who test positive will be traced and given proper guidance by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "COVID-19 cases have gone up in North Mumbai. Tracing those who tested positive is important and the list has been shared with police. All those who are in the list will be traced and given proper guidance by BMC," DCP P Ashok, Mumbai Police PRO said.

As many as 3,214 new COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, on Tuesday. According to the Public Health Department, the total positive cases in the state climbed to 1,39,010, including 69,631 recoveries and 6,531 deaths.

As many as 1,925 patients have been discharged in Maharashtra.

