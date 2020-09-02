COVID-19: Railways restore train halts at stations within Maharashtra

The railways on Tuesday restored halts within the state in existing trains as per the Maharashtra government's Unlock 4 guidelines. Earlier, trains that were operational were not allowed to halt within the state border. The decision came into effect from Wednesday.

Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, "The decision is as per the guidelines issued by the government of Maharashtra on Monday. Let us be clear that there are no additional trains of any kind running for this purpose. Only the halts of existing running trains have been restored and changes are being made in the ticketing software accordingly. The changes will come into effect from September 2."

Unlock 4 In Maharashtra: Metro Services To Remain Suspended; Staff Strength In Offices Increased

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra government had imposed restrictions on train halts within the state and they had not been restored even when the state transport buses were made operational for inter-district transport.

Sutar said that the changes are as per the guidelines issued with details in Point 4 (v) and due to the ticketing changes passengers will now be able to book tickets to these restored stations.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news