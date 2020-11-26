COVID-19 reports: Angry traders want new regulations relaxed

The Maharashtra government's new rules of mandatory COVID-19 negative reports for people travelling to the state from Gujarat, Delhi's NCR and Goa have caused big trouble for the trading community. Many Mumbai-based businessman travel every day to Vapi, Ahmedabad, Surat and Navsari at Gujarat, and now have been forced to sit at home due to the regulations.

Rajubhai Parmar, who has a garment manufacturing shop at Malad East, told mid-day, "I have been doing business at Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Bardoli at Gujarat for past 20 years. Every morning we go to these places and return home same day after taking orders. The report is too costly. How many tests should we do? The government should think about it and help us."

"Someone coming from Gujarat to Maharashtra will have to submit a COVID-19 negative report. We traders travel five times a week. How can we submit a report of 72 hours before travel?" asked Vijay Bhogsara, a readymade garments trader.

Shri Mumbai Maher Samaj president Dadabhai Bhogesara said, "The Maher and Aahir community is involved in the garments business. Every day they travel from Mumbai to Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and return the same day. The RT-PCR test is compulsory and has a 72 hours limitation.

How many tests should we do in a week? The government must remove these restrictions for us."

