COVID-19: Ronda Rousey wants people to learn from Corona crisis
Ronda Rousey, 33, took to social media to reveal she does not have a panic shopping list and is self-sufficient.
American professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has urged her fans to be more prepared to face emergencies like the Coronavirus outbreak. Ronda, 33, took to social media to reveal she does not have a panic shopping list and is self sufficient amid the ongoing global crisis.
"Our Coronavirus panic shopping list is: Non-existent. It's no secret I've been a proud preppier for years—but let's all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future," Ronda wrote on Instagram.
She added: "Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier."
