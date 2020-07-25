COVID-19: Second day in a row, Pune records highest number of deaths

With more than 9,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's tally crossed the 3.5-lakh mark on Friday, while Mumbai recorded around 1,000 cases. Pune recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,400 cases, and also for the second day in a row, it had the highest number of deaths.

State health department officials said that the Pune division had a higher count of cases than the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At the same time, Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 973 fresh cases. In the state, 1.43-lakh patients are currently being treated and on Friday, 5,714 patients were discharged after full recovery.

The state's recovery rate continues to rise and has touched almost 56 per cent while the city's recovery rate increased to 73 per cent. The city's cases doubling time now stands at 64 days. In Mumbai, 1,158 patients were discharged after full recovery.

While 278 COVID-related deaths were reported in the state, Pune accounted for 57 of them and Mumbai reported 54. Apart from this, there were 17 deaths in Pimpri- Chinchwad, 16 in Mira-Bhayandar, 13 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 11 each in Thane and Nashik, 10 each in Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Jalgaon, nine in Solapur, seven in Kolhapur, five in Aurangabad, four each in Ulhasnagar, Nanded, Vasai-Virar and Panvel, three each in Ahmednagar, Satara, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad and two each in Bhiwandi, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Latur, Beed and Nagpur. Districts like Dhule, Nandurbar, Hingoli and Yavatmal reported one death each and another death was of a resident of another state. The state's mortality rate now stands at 3.68 per cent.

Of the 54 deaths in Mumbai, civic officials said 37 patients were suffering from other ailments and 39 were senior citizens. The city's death toll is likely to cross the 6,000 mark today. The average daily growth rate of the city dropped marginally to 1.09 per cent. Of the 11 wards that have a growth rate higher than that of the city's, only R Central has a growth rate higher than 2 per cent.

As the number of cases continue to grow, after K East and P North ward, G North now ranks third highest and on Friday, six new cases were reported in Dharavi, 19 in Dadar and 23 in Mahim.

