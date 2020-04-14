COVID-19: Shah Rukh Khan contributes 25,000 PPE kits, says we're all in this together

While the coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill, it has also united people in the fight to defeat it. While the entire country is under lockdown, which has now been extended till May 3, everyone is still doing all they can to help each other and support each other.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan offered support in the fight against COVID-19 in the form of various initiatives, one of which includes monetary support to the PM-CARES Fund. The star has also taken care of food requirements of 5,500 Mumbai families, provided 2,000 cooked meals to hospitals, and three lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, among other things.

Now, SRK has contributed 25,000 more PPE kits in a bid to help our frontline healthcare workers better protect themselves against the deadly virus. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra, took to Twitter to thank SRK for the same. This is what he tweeted:

Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 13, 2020

To which Shah Rukh replied, "Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy."

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

SRK also offered up his 4-storey office space to help the BMC expand their quarantine capacity, which is equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and the elderly.

