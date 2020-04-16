COVID-19: Shefali Shah steps out for groceries, shares her experience
"The man behind me had no interest in keeping a distance. I told him to back off. He kept arguing. Finally, I scared him saying that you could get it from me if I have it," wrote Shefali.
Shefali Shah and filmmaker husband Vipul Shah stepped out of their Andheri home to buy groceries and essentials. The Delhi Crime actor shared her experience on social media.
"Every single store had a line which was as big as the one outside Siddhivinayak. So we found a smaller store that had a line as big as the one outside Babulnath temple. I stood in the line maintaining a seven-feet distance. The man behind me had no interest in keeping a distance. I told him to back off. He kept arguing. Finally, I scared him saying that you could get it from me if I have it (sic)." Bet that worked.
View this post on Instagram
Andheri K ward where we stay is the 2nd highest covid positive area in Bombay. It’s under a complete lockdown. Only on Monday between 9am to 5pm we can go out and buy groceries, vegetables, fruit, bread, eggs and essentials. The necessities. That's exactly what we did today. Vipul drove me and we went with our masks and gloves and sanitizer to look for stuff. Every single store had a line which was as big as the line outside siddhivinayak. So we found a smaller store that had a line as big as the one outside babulnath temple. I Stood in the line maintaining a minimum of 7ft distance. He stayed in the car (no need for 2 of us to be out). The man behind me had no interest in keeping afar and was standing lesser than 5 feet away. I told him to back off but to no avail. I did a namaste and begged him to move behind. He kept arguing god knows about what. Finally I Scared him saying that you could get it from me if I have it. That worked. I stood outside the store gave our order and bags and got groceries, fruits and vegetables whatever was necessary for us and for my parents. Which we dropped off outside their building on our way back home. The highlight of today were two special things I got. Shrikhand (for us and my parents) and mehendi cones(for mom and me (she loves to put mehendi.) It was easily the most fruitful journey of togetherness of our lives. (After the time we went for my deliveries.) #LifeInTheTimesOfCorona #OneDayAtaTime #LoveinTheTimesOfCorona #CoronaDiaries #LivingWithCOVID19 #Mumbai #Essential
Recently, it was posted on Facebook that Shefali Shah and her family had contracted coronavirus. The actress then clarified on social media that her Facebook account was hacked.
She shared, "My FB account was hacked last night and I woke up to a flurry of messages of concern of care of people reaching out and saying wonderful things to me and saying that if I need to talk I should call. Some people even shared their telephone numbers. These are people I've met, probably never met or met briefly, or occasionally sometime somewhere. Of them and all of them just showed care and concern."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe