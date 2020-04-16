COVID-19: Shefali Shah steps out for groceries, shares her experience

Shefali Shah and filmmaker husband Vipul Shah stepped out of their Andheri home to buy groceries and essentials. The Delhi Crime actor shared her experience on social media.

"Every single store had a line which was as big as the one outside Siddhivinayak. So we found a smaller store that had a line as big as the one outside Babulnath temple. I stood in the line maintaining a seven-feet distance. The man behind me had no interest in keeping a distance. I told him to back off. He kept arguing. Finally, I scared him saying that you could get it from me if I have it (sic)." Bet that worked.

Recently, it was posted on Facebook that Shefali Shah and her family had contracted coronavirus. The actress then clarified on social media that her Facebook account was hacked.

She shared, "My FB account was hacked last night and I woke up to a flurry of messages of concern of care of people reaching out and saying wonderful things to me and saying that if I need to talk I should call. Some people even shared their telephone numbers. These are people I've met, probably never met or met briefly, or occasionally sometime somewhere. Of them and all of them just showed care and concern."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news