COVID-19: Shriya Saran opens up on how her life in Spain turned upside down

It has been a difficult year so far for most countries around the world. The world has been grappling with the deadly coronavirus, and the best way to keep it away has been staying indoors and practising social distancing.

In such a situation, Shriya Saran, who lives in Spain with her husband Andrei Koscheev, has had her life turned upside down. In a chat with ETimes, Shriya opened up about living in Spain, which is one of the worst-hit countries, and how she and her husband have been managing it.

Shriya recalled how she and Andrei realised the gravity of the situation just when lockdown began. She shared, "It all changed on March 13, when Andrei (husband) and I stepped out to celebrate our anniversary, unperturbed by the coronavirus. We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That's when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed."

The actress recounted how they were stopped by the cops one day on account of the fact that only one person from a family could step outdoors for essentials. But since Andrei is white and Shriya brown, the cops didn't think they were together and let them go.

Shriya also opened up about her husband developing a dry cough and fever. She shared, "We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. 'Chances are that even if he doesn't have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,' the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he's feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us."

So how's Shriya spending her time in Lockdown in Spain? "I try to keep myself occupied - with yoga, meditation, cooking, reading, watching movies - to take my mind off things. But no matter what, at 8 pm every day, everybody goes out to their balconies, to clap and sing together. For about 10 minutes, everyone is united and that is beautiful."

