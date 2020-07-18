COVID-19: Six wards in Mumbai have more than 5K cases each

On Friday, another 8,303 fresh cases were reported in Maharashtra as the total count now inches toward the 3-lakh mark while Mumbai has nearly one lakh COVID-19 cases with 1,214 new cases added to the tally on Friday.

While the N ward joined the list of wards with more than 5,000 cases each, the city's average daily growth rate rose to 1.34 per cent. State health department officials said that barring Mumbai, a high number of cases were reported from other districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 631 cases from Thane and 461 from Kalyan.

In other parts of the state, a growth was seen in Nashik with 449 cases while Pune had the highest count with 1,805 cases.

There are 1.2 lakh patients who are currently being treated and 2,217 patients were discharged after a full recovery in the state on Friday. The recovery rate of the state dropped to 54.81 per cent.

In Mumbai, the recovery rate continues to be at 70 per cent and civic officials said 803 patients were discharged.

Civic officials from the health department said that until July 16, 6,100 antigen tests have been conducted largely in the eastern and western suburbs and 756 people have tested positive since July 4. The official added that private laboratories have also started antigen testing now.

There were 258 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the city and a majority of them were in Mumbai. While Mumbai reported 62 deaths, there were 28 deaths in Pune, 25 in Nashik, 17 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 14 each in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan, 12 in Bhiwandi, 11 each in Thane and Vasai Virar, nine in Solapur, seven in Raigad, six in Nanded, five eachin Mira Bhayandar, Satara and Aurangabad, four each in Jalna and Jalgaon, three in Ahmednagar, two each in Kolhapur, Latur, Osmanabad and Amravati and one each in Nagpur, Beed, Hingoli, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Ulhasnagar and Palghar. One other death was reported involving a resident of another state.

With 11,452 deaths, the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 3.91 per cent. Civic officials said that among the 62 deaths in Mumbai, 55 of them were suffering from other ailments and 35 deaths were of senior citizens.

Apart from five other wards, N ward also has more than 5,000 cases and 299 COVID-19-related deaths. The city's daily average growth rate grew by one per cent and three wards now have a growth rate higher than 2 per cent led by R Central ward with 2.7 per cent.

G North ward continues to get fresh cases including 10 cases in Dharavi, 43 in Dadar and 14 in Mahim.

