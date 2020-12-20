COVID-19: Sombre milestone of 1 cr cases crossed in India

India on Saturday crossed the sombre milestone of one crore COVID-19 cases, adding 10 lakh infections in nearly a month, even as the virus spread slowed and recoveries surged to over 95.50 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country's COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

The health ministry's data updated on Saturday showed the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599, and the death toll to 1,45,136 with the virus claiming 347 more lives in the span of 24 hours. However, the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

Tests cross 16 crore-mark

More than 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to over 16 crore. The ministry, in a statement, said comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.25 per cent as of now and India's daily testing capacity has been boosted to 15 lakh.

'Third wave controlled'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the third wave of the pandemic in Delhi seems to be under control now, as the city reported 1,133 fresh cases at a positivity rate of less than 1.5 per cent.

"There was a time in November when the daily cases went up to nearly 8,600. But, even then, it wasn't a panicky situation in Delhi, and beds were available. We fought it all together. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out," he told an online briefing.

The highest single-day spike till date-8,593 cases-was reported on November 11. The CM said the situation in Delhi has improved significantly as the positivity rate had gone up to 15.26 per cent as in early November. It is now down to 1.3 per cent, one of the lowest so far in Delhi, and nationally too, he said. "It seems, together all of us have brought the third wave of pandemic in Delhi under control," Kejriwal said.

Unplanned lockdown: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the unplanned lockdown did not manage to "win the battle in 21 days as the PM claimed", but it "destroyed" millions of lives in the country.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister's remarks in March that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against Coronavirus will take 21 days, Gandhi tweeted, "One crore COVID infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to 'win the battle in 21 days' as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country." India reported its first COVID-19 case 323 days ago on January 30 in Kerala, while the first death was reported on March 10 in Karnataka.

1,00,04,599

Total number of cases in the country as of saturday

1,45,136

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India

95,50,712

Patients Recovered and discharged in India as of Saturday

