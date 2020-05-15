COVID-19 | Sourav Ganguly: Not hosting IPL 2020 will cause losses of Rs 4,000 crore

Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has not ruled out pay cuts for players in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic-caused lockdown, which has caused a financial mess in the sporting world.

"We will have to examine our financial situation, see how much money we have and take a call. Not hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) will cause losses to the tune of R4,000 crore which is huge," Ganguly told mid-day.

However, the Kolkata-based former India skipper indicated that the players wouldn't be inconvenienced if the T20 extravaganza is held. "If the IPL takes place, we won't have to go in for pay cuts. We'll manage things," remarked Ganguly.

Ganguly put things in perspective while commenting on financial turbulence Cricket Australia was experiencing despite giving the impression—through packed houses for all forms of the game—that they were financially healthy. "Look, there are a lot of expenses involved. People can't imagine how much is needed to run the game," he said. It is clear that the Australian cricket officials are banking on an Indian summer to arrest the flow of financial woes. And that includes proposing a five-Test match series in Australia instead of the normal four Tests. "I don't think it will be possible for India to participate in five Tests. There will be limited overs games and plus we have to consider the 14-day quarantine guidelines. All this will extend the tour," said Ganguly.

Less attractive idea

On closed-door cricket, he said: "Yes, the attraction will be less. I remember playing in such a scenario [when spectators were not allowed in for the final day after crowd disturbances at Eden Gardens] at the Asian Test Championship game against Pakistan in 1999 and there was a clear lack of excitement. If you have matches with restricted amount of crowds, not only would strict social distancing rules apply, the officials would also have to be very careful about how the spectators leave the galleries for home. The policing will have to be very strict. It's a tough call and the situation we find ourselves in, is grave."

Safety first

Ganguly has read about Shane Warne's call for weighted balls and Harbhajan Singh's suggestion to change the ball every 45 overs in the wake of saliva and sweat not being allowed. "We are awaiting a medical report [on the effects of saliva and sweat]. Safety will be a priority and there will be no decisions dictated by history, emotion and sentiments. There will be no compromise on health," Ganguly stressed.

