COVID-19: Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies aged 76
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack's agent Jill McCullough said he at a hospital located in Chertsey
'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack has died from COVID-19 related health complications on Tuesday, reported Deadline. According to the 76-year-old actor's agent Jill McCullough, he died at a hospital located in Chertsey.'
"Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach," Deadline quoted McCullough as saying. Jack's wife Gabrielle Rogers took to Twitter to express sorrow over the demise of her husband. "We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him.
Take care out there, lovers," she tweeted. Jack was also a dialect coach along with being an actor. He has worked with actors on films like 'Men in Black: International', 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'The Lord of the Rings trilogy' and two 'Avengers' movie.
