COVID-19: Maharashtra sees highest spike of over 11K cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day count of more than 11,000 cases on Thursday, taking its total tally to 4.11 lakh cases. However, the state’s recovery rate crossed 60 per cent even as 266 new COVID-related deaths were reported.

State health department officials said that of the 11,147 fresh cases, Pune had more than 2,300 infections while Mumbai accounted for 1,200 new cases. Other districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli each recorded more than 350 cases. A high count was seen in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which recorded nearly 1,000 cases while Ahmednagar had 464. The state’s recovery rate now stands at 60.37 per cent while Mumbai’s recovery rate is 76 per cent. While 1.48 lakh patients are undergoing treatment, on Thursday, 8,860 and 1,058 patients were discharged across the state and city respectively, after full recovery.

Of the 266 deaths in the state, the highest number of fatalities was reported from Pune with 73 deaths followed by Mumbai with 53 deaths. In other districts, 11 deaths were reported from Nanded, 10 each from Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur and Satara, nine from Nashik, eight from Jalgaon, seven from Ahmednagar, six each from Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Raigad and Aurangabad, five each from Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri, four each from Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayandar and Latur, three each from Kolhapur, Sangli and Osmanabad, two each from Panvel and Nagpur and one each from Dhule, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Amravati, Buldhana and Washim. The mortality rate of the city now stands at 3.58 per cent.

Civic officials said that of the 53 deaths in the city, 40 patients were suffering from other ailments and 32 were senior citizens. The city’s daily average cases growth rate dropped to 0.93 per cent and the doubling rate now stands at 75 days. Currently, 10 administrative wards have a growth rate of 1 per cent or higher led by D ward with a 1.7 per cent growth rate. After K East and P North ward, G North continues to rank third highest in terms of COVID-19 cases and more cases were detected in residential areas on Thursday. While Dharavi had six new cases, Dadar had 45 and Mahim 15.

